EOS Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.94 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and $1.94 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $3.56 or 0.00010506 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,030,649,627 coins and its circulating supply is 954,482,549 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

