Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $119.00 at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $103.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Entergy has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

