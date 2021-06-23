EnterCoin (ENTRC) Market Cap Achieves $80,677.73

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $80,677.73 and approximately $102.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EnterCoin Coin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

