Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,962 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $200,655,000. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Ventas by 44.6% during the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,182,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,425,000 after purchasing an additional 672,800 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Ventas by 3,980.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 564,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,833,000 after purchasing an additional 392,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $14,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

