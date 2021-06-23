Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.11. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. 8X8’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $32,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,506.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $31,171.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,059.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,008 shares of company stock valued at $291,069 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

