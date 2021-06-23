Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,107 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of H&R Block worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2,376.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

