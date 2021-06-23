Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DNB Markets started coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of THQQF stock remained flat at $$27.63 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.39. Embracer Group AB has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $35.54.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

