ELYSIA (EL) Trading Down 30% This Week

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 30% against the US dollar. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $9.70 million and $749,343.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00053963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.05 or 0.00650640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00078143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00039026 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,900,377,618 coins. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.