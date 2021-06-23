Elrond (EGLD) Trading 24.2% Lower This Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $65.84 or 0.00194857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and $59.05 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00033390 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00033138 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00010152 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,154.44 or 0.03416444 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,941,622 coins and its circulating supply is 17,670,933 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

