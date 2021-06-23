Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes $6.69 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 4.1% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

BATS JPST traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,369 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.74.

