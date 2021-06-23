Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $2.63 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $152.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,582. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $113.78 and a 12-month high of $158.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.