Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.68 Million in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1,176.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

EDIT traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.35. 23,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.94.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

