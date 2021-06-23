Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,480 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,026,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 764,040 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $50,664,000 after acquiring an additional 544,571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,618 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $26,254,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,308 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 223,954 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,026 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $31,180,000 after acquiring an additional 208,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -314.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

