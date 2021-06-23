Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Ecolab by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ECL traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $209.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.54, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.34. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

