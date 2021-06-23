Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.69. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,332. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.