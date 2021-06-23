Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

ELVT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. 223,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,053. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $139.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.72. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $89.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 217,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $676,782.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,404,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $142,365.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,133,085 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,099. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $3,613,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 338,321 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 187,487 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 10,788.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 70,446 shares during the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

