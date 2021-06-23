Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.77. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$12.68, with a volume of 315,601 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELD. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.34.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.60.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$284.46 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.8399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$178,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$916,782.66. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 24,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total transaction of C$312,140.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$908,536.60.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

