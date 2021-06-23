Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.130–0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $171 million-173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.78 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600–0.510 EPS.

NYSE:ESTC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,344. Elastic has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.86.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $112,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,219. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

