Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130–0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $171 million-173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.78 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600–0.510 EPS.

Elastic stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,344. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -99.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.61. Elastic has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.86.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,007.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,880 shares of company stock worth $4,762,219. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

