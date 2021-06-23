eBoost One Day Trading Volume Reaches $244.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. eBoost has a total market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $244.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eBoost has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.07 or 0.00373869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00011420 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000076 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.