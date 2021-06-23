EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,693 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $109,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGP. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EGP stock opened at $168.28 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $113.47 and a one year high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGP. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.