Eargo (EAR) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Eargo to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Eargo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eargo and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eargo Competitors 301 1217 2128 84 2.53

Eargo currently has a consensus price target of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.82%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 0.43%. Given Eargo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo N/A N/A N/A Eargo Competitors -217.18% -60.43% -14.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eargo and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million -$39.85 million -9.87 Eargo Competitors $1.11 billion $144.99 million 20.63

Eargo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eargo. Eargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

