e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $343 million-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.34 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of ELF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. 407,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,094. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.10 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $48,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. Insiders sold 307,326 shares of company stock worth $8,808,647 over the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

