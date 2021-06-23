E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $108,000 Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277,940 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 0.65. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. Analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

