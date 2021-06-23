E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,990 Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 222.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 571.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Generation Bio by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,284.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 14,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $423,426.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,630 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,556.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,749 shares of company stock worth $8,571,177. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generation Bio stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.75. Generation Bio Co. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -8.54.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

