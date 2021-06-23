E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Perrigo by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $984,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $2,452,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Perrigo by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 107,452 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

PRGO opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRGO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

