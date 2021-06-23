E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $121,000 in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,582 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,703,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,630 shares during the last quarter.

INSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Insmed stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.27. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

