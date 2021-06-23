E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 987 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.45 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.52.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

