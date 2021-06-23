E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,079 Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REPL. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Replimune Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Replimune Group by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after purchasing an additional 667,249 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 898,509 shares in the company, valued at $27,521,330.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 2.53.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

