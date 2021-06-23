Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to report $33.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.81 million and the highest is $33.46 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $33.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $131.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $134.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $127.10 million, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $130.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 17.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE DLNG opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.79. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $117.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

