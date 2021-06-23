DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.91 billion.DXC Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.720-0.760 EPS.

DXC Technology stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.58. 26,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,799. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.05.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.44.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

