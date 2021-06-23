Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) Declares GBX 0.55 Dividend

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:DUKE opened at GBX 38.07 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.70. Duke Royalty has a 1-year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 40 ($0.52). The company has a quick ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 56.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67. The firm has a market cap of £136.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Duke Royalty from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

