Duality Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1,923.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,573 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $410,327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after buying an additional 1,801,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after buying an additional 1,552,038 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,114,000 after buying an additional 741,334 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after buying an additional 501,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of TT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $189.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.53.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.79.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.