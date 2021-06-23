Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.61. 113,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,505,259. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

