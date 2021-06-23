Duality Advisers LP Makes New $4.35 Million Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 100,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Discovery by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Discovery by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 134,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 20,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Discovery by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $29.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,505,259. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.97.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

