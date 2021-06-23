Duality Advisers LP Invests $5.68 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 85,911 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 176,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $4,472,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 88.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.33.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

