Duality Advisers LP Invests $4.84 Million in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Graco by 147.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.91. 5,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,836. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.43.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In related news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

