Duality Advisers LP Has $8.59 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 129.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,594 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,288 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines makes up approximately 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.29. 166,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,016,339. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

