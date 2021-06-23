Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 85,911 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.33.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

