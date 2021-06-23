Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 290.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,563 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,054,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 454,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 69,986 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

Shares of SLG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.88. 4,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,794. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

