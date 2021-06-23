Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 82,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.30.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.33. The stock had a trading volume of 432,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,120,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $272.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

