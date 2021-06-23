Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,353,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Unilever by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.87. 25,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.50. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $157.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

