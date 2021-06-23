Duality Advisers LP Acquires 91,251 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 782.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,251 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison comprises 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,065,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the period. 60.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ED. Barclays boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

Shares of ED traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.47. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

