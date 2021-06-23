Duality Advisers LP Acquires 49,797 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 60.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in UDR by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after buying an additional 6,152,096 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,026,000 after buying an additional 726,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,099,000 after purchasing an additional 107,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,808,000 after purchasing an additional 900,483 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,800 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

