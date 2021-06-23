Duality Advisers LP Acquires 38,573 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1,923.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,573 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,652,000 after purchasing an additional 229,868 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,561 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $180.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $189.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.53.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.79.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

