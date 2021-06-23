DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) shot up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $238.42 and last traded at $238.42. 240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.04.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

