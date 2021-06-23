Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.07

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.07 and last traded at C$15.06, with a volume of 43931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIR.UN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 10.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

