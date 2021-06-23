DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) vs. Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Head to Head Comparison

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DraftKings and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings -133.84% -49.11% -34.51% Genius Sports N/A -2,177.56% -21.14%

55.4% of DraftKings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of DraftKings shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DraftKings and Genius Sports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 0 6 21 0 2.78 Genius Sports 0 0 4 0 3.00

DraftKings presently has a consensus price target of $68.46, indicating a potential upside of 36.49%. Genius Sports has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.77%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than DraftKings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DraftKings and Genius Sports’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings $614.53 million 32.73 -$1.23 billion ($2.76) -18.17 Genius Sports $114.62 million 31.39 -$54.53 million N/A N/A

Genius Sports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DraftKings.

Summary

Genius Sports beats DraftKings on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company distributes its product offerings through various channels, including traditional websites, direct app downloads, and direct-to-consumer digital platforms. DraftKings Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

