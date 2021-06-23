Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

