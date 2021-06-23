Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,697,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.70.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $159.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.92, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.